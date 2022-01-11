Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Genesco posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

GCO stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $938.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

