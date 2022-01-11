Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $27,318.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

