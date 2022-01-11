Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

