Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 244,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $385.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

