Glassman Wealth Services Has $274,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Southern were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.