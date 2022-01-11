Glassman Wealth Services Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

MRK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

