Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 2,091 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,563. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

