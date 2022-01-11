Glassman Wealth Services Sells 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.37. 817,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,209,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

