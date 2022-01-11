GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,635.20

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,635.20 ($22.20) and last traded at GBX 1,627.69 ($22.09), with a volume of 7045891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611.40 ($21.87).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,578.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,483.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The firm has a market cap of £81.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

