Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 132.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

