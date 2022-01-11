Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GSV. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.47.

Shares of GSV stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $149.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

