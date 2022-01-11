Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $299,033.59 and approximately $72,002.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00065767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005485 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

