Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to Outperform at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

GOSS opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $935.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

