Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Insider Jonathan West Sells 42,851 Shares

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) insider Jonathan West sold 42,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.17 ($2.28), for a total value of A$135,837.67 ($97,724.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.