Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $521.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.50 million and the lowest is $508.00 million. Graco posted sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Graco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 10.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 165,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. 12,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

