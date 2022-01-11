Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

