Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AON by 40.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.12. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

