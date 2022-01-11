GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 22,335 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

