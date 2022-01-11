Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.24. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.