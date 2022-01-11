GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GVP opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. GSE Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $89,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 528,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.