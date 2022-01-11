GSI Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 2.6% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

