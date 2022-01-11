GSI Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,866 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group makes up approximately 1.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 56,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

