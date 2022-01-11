GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $351.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.16.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GTY Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,650 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in GTY Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 164.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

