Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $461.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.