Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 397,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,224,871. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

