Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Graco by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Graco by 26.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,305. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

