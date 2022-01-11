Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,479. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.