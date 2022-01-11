Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

