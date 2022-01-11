Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $97.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $97,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,108,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,438 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. 94,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $493.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.