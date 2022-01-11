Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,084 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.89. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.