Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 294 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

Adobe stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.25. 24,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,546. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.