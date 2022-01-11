Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,085 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

CVS traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 86,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

