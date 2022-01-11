Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.99. 5,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $177.44 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

