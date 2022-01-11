Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 105.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 77.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 916.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $321.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,100. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

