Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day moving average of $314.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

