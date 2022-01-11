Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,248. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

