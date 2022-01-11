HashCoin Reaches Market Cap of $323,093.28 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $323,093.28 and $3,109.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005947 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

