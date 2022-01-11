HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

