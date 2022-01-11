HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

