HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.47 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

