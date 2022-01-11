HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

