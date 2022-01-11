Head to Head Analysis: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SurgePays and Naspers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.42 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 11.19 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SurgePays and Naspers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Naspers beats SurgePays on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

About Naspers

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

