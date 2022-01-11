Head to Head Comparison: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60% Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60 Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $75.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 22.99 $47.39 million $0.58 118.14 Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.64 $2.28 billion $4.29 32.47

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

