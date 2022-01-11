Head to Head Review: TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) & Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAL Education Group and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.50 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -18.21 Puxin $445.04 million 0.07 -$4.93 million ($2.47) -0.14

Puxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group N/A N/A N/A Puxin -47.91% -327.13% -32.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TAL Education Group and Puxin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 6 6 3 0 1.80 Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

TAL Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $48.58, indicating a potential upside of 1,320.60%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Puxin.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Puxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

