Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,925,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 474,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

