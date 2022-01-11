Hegic (HEGIC) Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

