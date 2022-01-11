Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 578,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

