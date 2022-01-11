Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HT. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

