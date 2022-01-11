Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

HESM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

