Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 184.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

